Russell Lee "Rusty" Thompson, age 76, of Ethridge, TN passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Hinton, WV, retired from North American Container, and a member of Chapel Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, worship, and family. Mr. Thompson retired from the U.S. Army where he served his country honorably for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Toungett; his father, Russell Thompson; his wife Shirley Ann Toungett Thompson; two sons, Shane Thompson and Michael Thompson; and one brother, Darrell Thompson.
He is survived by one daughter, Amie Middleton (Mathew); one grandson, Michael Middleton; four sisters, Kay Strickler, Virginia Whitton, Debra Feehan, and Sue Ellen McCoy; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Chapel Grove Church of Christ at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with John Daniel and David Ferrier officiating. Interment will follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Chapel Grove Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
