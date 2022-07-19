LOCAL OBITUARY

Ruth Davis Holden, 91, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on July 17, 2022. Ruth was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ faith.  Her parents were the late William Hershel Davis and Etta Ellen England Davis.

There will be a graveside service held for Ruth on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Bluewater Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

