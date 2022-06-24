Ruth J. Abernathy passed away Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing & Rehab in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was born on March 6th, 1937 in Lake George, Colorado and was 85 years old.
Ruth was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Fafnir Bearing in Pulaski. She was a good, hard-working woman with a fierce love for her family. Ruth lived in the Sumac community and played a very active role in the farm. She enjoyed driving her Kubota Mule through the holler with Randy checking cows and counting new calves. Ruth will be greatly missed by all of us, and especially by her dog, Rusty.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30am Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee with Larry Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Zion Baptist Church building fund.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Lynn and Alice Marie Haggerty Jeffreys. Her husband Eddie Wendell Abernathy. Sisters, Zoe Townsend, Mary Smith, and Sue Miller along with several brother and sister-in-laws.
She is survived by her:
Son, Randy Russell of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brothers, Bill (Lou), Robert (Marlyn), Pete (Amelia) , and Mike Jeffreys of Colorado.
Brother-in-law, Smith Roland “Smitty” Townsend of Stella, Tennessee.
Sisters-in-law, Faye Reed and Kay (Doug) McIntosh.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Ruth Jeffreys Abernathy.
