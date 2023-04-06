Ruth Priscilla Whitney Reeves, age 98, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Boston, MA, and she lived in Lawrence County, TN since 1988. Mrs. Reeves was a homemaker, a member of Bible Truth Ministries and Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a direct descendant of Priscilla Alden off of the Mayflower.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Anna Cullen Whitney; her husband of 67 years, Harold E. Reeves; two brothers; three sisters; one grandson, Tom Reeves, Jr.; one granddaughter, Lori Reeves; and daughter-in-law, Suzie Reeves.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis H. Reeves and Tom A. Reeves, Sr. (Carla); thirteen grandchildren, Christine Reeves Baker, Dennis Reeves, Jr., Daniel Reeves, Leesa Hope Reeves, Kimberly Ann Reeves Scott, Tammie Jean Reeves, Tim Reeves, Dawn Reeves Washburn, Jim Reeves, Joey Abbott, Shannon Abbott Kirk, Chad Abbott, and Michaelene Abbott Arrigo; forty-one great-grandchildren; and twenty-four great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, April 07, 2023, with Ricky Cotton and Tom Reeves officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
