Ruthie Dell Arnold , age 78 of Hazel Green, AL passed away Monday August 21, 2023 at St. Thomas Hospital West after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from Frito-Lay,and a member Piney Grove Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Adam Mikel will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                            Paul L Arnold                                 Hazel Green, AL

Sons-                                   Paul Edward Arnold (Sandy)         KY

                                            David Wayne Arnold (Janice)        Iron City, TN

Daughter-                          Tanya Hand (Brad)                        Hazel Green, AL

5 Grandchildren- Savannah, Dustin, Casey, Caleb, & Thomas "TC"

8 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Ed & Della Smith Flatt

Brothers- Charley & Bill Flatt

     

