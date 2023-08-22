Ruthie Dell Arnold , age 78 of Hazel Green, AL passed away Monday August 21, 2023 at St. Thomas Hospital West after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from Frito-Lay,and a member Piney Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. Adam Mikel will be officiating. Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Paul L Arnold Hazel Green, AL
Sons- Paul Edward Arnold (Sandy) KY
David Wayne Arnold (Janice) Iron City, TN
Daughter- Tanya Hand (Brad) Hazel Green, AL
5 Grandchildren- Savannah, Dustin, Casey, Caleb, & Thomas "TC"
8 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Ed & Della Smith Flatt
Brothers- Charley & Bill Flatt
