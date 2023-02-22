Sallie Ruth Gentry Black was born on February 26, 1941, to the late Lerlean Smith Gentry and Robert Gentry in Limestone County, AL. She transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol (Nita) Gilbert, grandson LaCurtis Black, great-grandson Ce’Aundre Yarbrough and brother Thomas A. Gentry.
Sallie was educated in the Giles County School system and played a special role as a big sister to her siblings. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Willow Grove M.B. Church. Sallie loved gospel music and did not mind praising the Lord.
Sallie worked throughout her life including Genesco and Giles County Hospital for several years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She took pride in caring for all her grandchildren as they grew up. Sallie was also the family’s go to hairstylist. Her daughters and granddaughters would call on Sallie often to style their hair with her famous hot comb and Marcel curling iron.
Sallie enjoyed quilting, crocheting, painting her nails, drinking her morning coffee, listening to the radio, planting flowers and vegetable gardening. But her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. Sallie loved holidays and Sundays after church with the family. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her delicious, Southern style cooking. Whenever you were at Sallie’s home, you were sure to get a full course meal and a great laugh. You always felt welcomed with her warm and caring spirit.
Sallie leaves to cherish her memory: three sons, Howard Dean (Lisa) Black, Frankie D. Black, and Michael A. Black; daughters, Darlene (Ricky) Black, Jackie (Apostle Stanley) Garrett, and Renona Black, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; 3 brothers: George (Marva) Gentry, LB Gentry and Robert (Sherry) Gentry; 2 sisters: Linda (Wayman) Reynolds and Alcyorn (John Wade) White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The visitation will be 11:00am to 12:00pm Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Temple of Praise Church in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Temple of Praise Church.
The interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Prospect, Tennessee.
Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Sallie Ruth Gentry Black.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.