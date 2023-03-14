Sam French, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Sullivan, IN, owner of M&S Wood Products and French Logging. He was past member of the Antique Tractor and Engine Club. He was well known in the racing community, where he was the original builder and operator of Thunder Hill Raceway. Mr. French was a Vietnam Veteran where he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was an activist for veterans and a proud supporter of Operation Song. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved to tell jokes, spend time with family and friends, and never missed an opportunity to aggravate. To know Sam was to love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Adam and Lenora Clements French; and one brother, Bill French.
He is survived by wife, Marlene French of Lawrenceburg, TN; four children, Adam French of Lyles, TN, Dana Moore (Shawn) of Summertown, TN, Cameron Potts (Christa) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Devin Ezell of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Cosette French Smith of IN; one sister-in-law, Melanie French of IN; five grandchildren, Tamra Fuller (Ronald), Lane Moore (Samantha), Kiley Moore, Kinsley Potts, and Kamri Potts; three great-grandchildren, Graycee, Alivia, and Emerlee; and his fur babies, Baby Doll and Jasper.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with Daniel Huntley officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
