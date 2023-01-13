LOCAL OBITUARY

Sam Perry, age 53, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Morgan Perry.

He is survived by one son, Tate Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; his father, Thomas Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Lisa Rohling (Keith) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and two nephews, Wes Daniels (Hollie) and Will Daniels.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Houser Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, with Jerry McLain officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Jan 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
1:00PM
Houser Cemetery
280 Waterloo Road
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
