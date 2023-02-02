Samantha Leigh-Ann Weigart age 33, a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2023.
Born on Oct. 31, 1989, in Lawrenceburg. Samantha was the daughter of the late John Curtis Kingsbury I, and the late Deonna Brucesanta Hughes. She was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, specifically riding horses, ATV, mudding and sitting by a bonfire. She enjoyed chilling on a dirt road, and she found peace in the bottom of a real tall cold drink. She especially loved spending time with her girls, family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Haylie Mattox, Baylynn Weigart, brother John Curtis Kingsbury II, nephew Gabriel Vogel, niece Amaris Vogel, maternal grandmother Martha Maxwell, Aunt Renay Fernandez (Jose), Aunt Jennifer Hughes (Willard), Aunt Helen Gladney (Fred),
Uncle Jimmy Campbell (Susan) and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Elmer and Peggy Cook, maternal grandfather James Edward Hughes and Uncles Bart McKay Maxwell Hughes, James Robert Hughes, and Willard Edwin Hughes.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Meadow View Baptist Church, 312 Kennedy Street, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
