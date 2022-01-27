Sammie Junior Engel, 56, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away January 25, 2022 at NAMC. Sammie was a carpenter by trade.
Sammie is survived by:
Brother: Greg Engel
Sisters: Donna Holloway & Kathy Adams
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon W. Engel and Annie R. Coker Engel.
There are no services planned at this time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
