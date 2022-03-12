Samuel Finley Braden, age 71 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health. He loved motorcycles and spending time with his family. He was retired from Graphic Packaging.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Eugene Clayton and Mary Travis Braden; Brother, Scott Braden.
He is survived by his Sons, Sam Braden (Meteasa), Chuck Braden (Sofia), Cody Braden (Mallory); Grandchildren, Brody, Maci, Charley, Ezra, Ryan; 4 Nephews, 2 Nieces and many great nieces and nephews.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
