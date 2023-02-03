Sandra (Sandy) Arnold, 66, of Detroit, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center. Sandy lived most of her life in the Detroit area but spent the last 20 years in Tupelo, MS and most recently in Florence, AL. She enjoyed time with her family, playing guitar and keyboard, and playing bingo and card games.
A visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5-6pm with funeral service following. Rev. Randall Moore will be officiating. A private burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.
Ms. Arnold was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Irving Arnold; sisters, Diane Arnold and Paulette Bertolini; brother-in-law Don James; nephew, Anthony Bertolini; and special cousins, Joyce and Sid Price. She is survived by her sister Elaine James; nephews, Tim (Shelley) James and Randy James; niece Michele (Brad) Barnard and a host of great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and her caregivers and Florence Nursing Center for their compassion and kindness. So many of her caregivers would give her hugs to see her beautiful, sweet smile in return
