Sandra E. Richardson, age 77 of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023.
Sandra was born on March 11, 1946 in Sarasota to Lois and Floyd Pinkham. She worked as a bookkeeper accountant for Bradenton Shopping. Sandra was a member of the Moose Lodge, and was in many different bowling leagues throughout her life. Sandra knew the art of a good deal but the best times she had were sitting on the front porch with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Lonnie and Stephen (Barbara) Richardson; grandchildren; Megan, Stephen Jr, Jennifer, and Danny; great-grandchildren; Dalton, Draiko, Brantley, Damien, and Carlotta; step-brother, Dale Pinkham; and a host of other family; and friends. Graveside service and inurnment will be 2pm Saturday September 2, 2023 at Pisgah Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.