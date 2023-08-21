Sandra June Johnston Calvert, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired from the HR Department at Murray, Inc. Sandra loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved flowers and was a caregiver to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Bruce and Wilma Jean Cozart Johnston; one brother, Howard "HoJo" Johnston; and one granddaughter, Cora Beth Reilly.
She is survived by two daughters, Leah Calvert Morgan (Randy) of Unionville, TN, and Beth Calvert Brazier (Josh) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her companion, Richard Bivens of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Gloria Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Nick Reilly, Alex Reilly, Matt Brazier, and Lila Brazier.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Senior Center, Inc. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
