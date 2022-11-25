Sandra Kaye Crabtree passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Pulaski on September 19, 1955 and was 67 years old.
Sandra enjoyed visiting the smokey mountains and was always looking forward to her next trip. She also loved her Mini Pin dogs and enjoyed scrapbooking.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 28th from 4:00 – 7:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will take place Tuesday, November 29th at 10:00AM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will be at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Crabtree, and father, Porter Glover.
She is survived by her,
Son, Shane (Sarah) Newton of Pulaski, TN
Mother, Dorothy Glover of Prospect, TN
Brother, Wayne (Tina) Glover of Prospect, TN
Brother, Tony (Karla) Glover of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Terry (Cindy) Glover of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Gary (Michelle) Glover of Good Spring, TN
Half-Sisters, Janie (Johnny) Butler of Lexington, AL
Patsy Wilbanks of Rogersville, AL
Bonnie Dison of Rogersville, AL
Linda Glover of Rogersville, AL
Granddaughter, Airiana Newton
Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews also survive.
