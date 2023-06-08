Sandra Lynn Davis, age 75, and Robert (Bob) Edward Davis, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. They were natives of Lawrenceburg, TN and had been married since 1963. Sandra retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Bob retired from American General Life and Casualty and enjoyed a second career as an antiques dealer. They enjoyed doing puzzles and watching UT women’s sports but their greatest joy was spending time with their great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ancil and Lochiel Bassham Thompson. Bob
was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Maudie Adams Davis.
They are survived by three children, Jeff Davis of Jackson, TN, Jody Richardson of Lewisburg, TN, and John Davis (Gina) of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren, Tori Wiser (Troy), Becca Mothershead (Seth), Kelsi Poplawski (T.J.), Trey Davis (LaDawn), and Ryan Richardson (Mallory); seven great-grandchildren; Sandra Lynn Wiser, Davis and Emmie Mothershead, Lacy, Jake, and Gracie Poplawski, Rowynn Davis and Hudson Richardson. Sandra is also survived by one brother, Jim Thompson (Elaine) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one sister, Brenda McDonald of Christiana, TN. Bob is survived by one sister, Janice Peterson of Cullman, AL; and two brothers, Jack Davis of Lawrenceburg, TN and Tony Davis of Birmingham, AL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with Jamie Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association Tennessee Chapter, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Ronald McDonald House.
Dementia is a cruel disease that steals from both the victims and their families.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
