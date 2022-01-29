Sandra S. “Boopsie” Burns, 73, of Florence died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Glenwood Center.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10 AM to 12 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 PM at Pisgah Cemetery, with Sheila Garner Wahl officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pendergrass; parents, Jerry Morris Snyder and Frances Burgess; step father, Ellis Burgess; step mother, Mary Burgess; special mother figure, Emma “Granny” Garner; sister, Mary Ann Winburn.
Mrs. Burns is survived by her children, Stacy Burns-Bennett (O’Neil) and Jason Burns; granddaughter, Yolanda Bennett; siblings, Susan Carmack, Kay Lovelace, and Mark Burgess; special family friends, Garner Family; several nieces and nephews; Pet Dog, Chocolate.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Austin Burrows, Marty Pugh, and Junior Jaynes. Honorary pallbearer will be Jaon Johnson.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
