Sandy Newton Mattox, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Dewett Jenkins Newton; and her father-in-law, Palmer "Red" Mattox.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Sonya Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Anthony Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN and Micah Mattox (Shelly) of Summertown, TN; seven grandchildren, Jesse Mattox, Austin Mattox, Carson Mattox, Cheyenne Mattox, Madeline Mattox, Haylie Mattox, and Isabella Mattox; one sister, Jean Killen of Lexington, AL; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 01, 2022. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
