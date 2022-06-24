Sara Snoddy Alexander, 86, of Killen died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service will be Friday, June 24, 2022, 10 AM at Elkins East Chapel with Bro. Greg Cook officiating. Burial will be at Center Star Cemetery.
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband, Cedric Young Alexander; son, Clyde Young Alexander; parents, Clyde Patrick and Vernon Snoddy.
She is survived by her son, Phil Alexander; granddaughters, Sara Beth Kastberg (Dylan) and Jennifer Nichols (Michael); great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Maddox Kastberg, Aubree, Cooper, and Riley Nichols; sisters, Shirley Smith, Francis Ingram, and Doris Bates.
Pallbearers will be Barry Perry, Dylan Kastberg, Joel Cartee, Mike McDaniel, Trey Adams, and Steve Kirk.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
