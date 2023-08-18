Sarah Edwina Walker Morphew McCurdy, born on August 11, 1946. She was surrounded by family as she transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on August 12, 2023, just one day past her 77th birthday. She was of Seventh Day Adventist Faith. She grew up in Greenhill, Alabama and was a lifetime learner. She studied pre-med, cosmetology, and quality control before settling in Nashville, Tennessee where she earned her degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked at St. Thomas and Vanderbilt hospitals until she retired. After a successful career, she retired to Greenhill where she would live her final days. She was the oldest of five and outlived two husbands.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles F. Morphew, second husband, Charles McCurdy, parents, Leilus Edward and Sarah Pauline Hannah Walker, brothers, Daniel Law Walker and Paul “Pete” Walker, brother-in-law, Albert Marvin. She is survived by sister, Freida Rose Walker Marvin, brother, Leilus Walker (Betty), sisters-in-law Michelle Walker Fox and Sara Bordner Walker, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank special niece and caregiver, Freida B. Walker for her selfless dedication and compassion to Aunt Wina during her lengthy illness. Also, Hospice of North Alabama for their compassion during her final months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaline Stutts Cemetery, Hospice of North Alabama, or Milner Chapel Methodist Church.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.