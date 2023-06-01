Sarah Garner Peppers, age 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Giles County, TN, retired supervisor with Salant & Salant, and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved flowers and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Sidney and Louisa Jane Roper Garner; her husband, James Paul Peppers; one granddaughter, Donia Bradford; three sisters, Wilma Morrison, Nell Taylor, and Nina Mae Garner; two brothers, James Sidney Garner and Julius "Jude" Garner.
She is survived by two daughters, Paulette Hardison (Bill) of Pulaski, TN and Sarah Jeanette Hamlin (Johnny) of Chapel Hill, TN; one son, Randall Paul Peppers (Carol) of Loretto, TN; two sisters, Jean Nutt of Memphis, TN and Frances Spurgeon of Lawrenceburg, TN; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 3, 2023, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
