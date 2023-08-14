LOCAL OBIT

Sarah Jane Tidwell, 68, of Killen, passed away August 13, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.  She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. 

Survivors include:

            Husband:  Donnie Ray Tidwell

            Daughters:  Tracey Tidwell Collinsworth (Craig) & Jennifer Tidwell Watson (Billy English)

            Brother:  Tom Windsor (Debbie)

            Grandchildren:  Zachary Johnson(Kailyn), Carson Willingham, Brody Watson &

                                                Chandler Collinsworth

            Great grandchildren:  Windham Johnson & Waverly Johnson

(2) Nieces & a Nephew

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Howard Windsor & Sarah Boozer Windsor

           

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel.  Burial will be at Cox Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Carson Willingham, Zachary Johnson, Brody Watson, Chandler Collinsworth,

                        Tommy Windsor & Brian Harris.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

