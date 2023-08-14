Sarah Jane Tidwell, 68, of Killen, passed away August 13, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include:
Husband: Donnie Ray Tidwell
Daughters: Tracey Tidwell Collinsworth (Craig) & Jennifer Tidwell Watson (Billy English)
Brother: Tom Windsor (Debbie)
Grandchildren: Zachary Johnson(Kailyn), Carson Willingham, Brody Watson &
Chandler Collinsworth
Great grandchildren: Windham Johnson & Waverly Johnson
(2) Nieces & a Nephew
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Howard Windsor & Sarah Boozer Windsor
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Cox Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Carson Willingham, Zachary Johnson, Brody Watson, Chandler Collinsworth,
Tommy Windsor & Brian Harris.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.