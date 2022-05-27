Sarah Lynn Burton passed away Friday May 6, 2022 in Columbia, TN. She was born in Lester, Alabama on May 31, 1950 and was 71 years old.
She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She worked at Walmart as a sales associate for many years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31st, from 4:00 to 6:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
She is preceded in death by husband, Larry Burton, daughter, Cassie Schobl, parents, Aubrey and Nina Forsythe, brothers, Aburey Lee and Archie Forsythe and sister, Martha Blackburn.
She is survived by
Daughter, Rhonda Burton of Frankewing, TN.
Grandchildren, Leo and Ciera Schobl
Sisters, Faye Dorman of Ducktown, Tn.
Nell Ruth Forsythe of Florida
Cousins, Phyllis Smith and Vickie Lilley
Several other cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Sarah Lynn Burton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.