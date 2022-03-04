Sarah Marsh, age 96 of Pulaski entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2022. She was born on June 1, 1925 to the late William LeRoy and Katherine Young.
She received her education in Giles County Public Schools.
On June 24, 1944 she was wed in holy matrimony to Mr. Johnny Davis Marsh. During their 46 years of marriage, they were blessed with eight children born of their union.
Sarah was employed by Kettering Hospital in Dayton, Ohio after she and her family relocated there for 3 years. Upon her return to Pulaski, Sarah worked at Meadow Brook Nursing Home, and Genesco Shoe Factory. She completed her career caring for the wonderful family of Robert Brindley Jr. and wife Belinda Brindley.
Sarah was baptized to Christian faith at an early age. She was a Mother of the church and the last surviving member of the Historic Landmark, The Original Church of God in Pulaski. Her passions were growing indoor/outdoor flowers and plants, cleaning her home (moving furniture and bunking/un-bunking twin beds) and especially cooking and canning food for the family until her health slowed her down in 2015.
Sarah was predeceased in addition to her parents by her daughters, Barbara Ann Sloss and Delores Thomas; her sisters: Mildred Cross, Nancy Mayberry, Georgia Piedro, Martha Gremillion, and Virginia Shannon; her brothers: J. D. Young, Clyde Young, James Young Sr., Leroy Young Jr. and Hardin Young.
Surviving her are her beloved children and their spouses, daughters, Brenda (Steve) Foreman of Dayton, OH, and Donna Marsh of Pulaski, TN; sons, Steve (Sheila) Marsh of Harvest, AL, Dennis Marsh of Pulaski, TN, John Nathan (Sandra) Marsh of Huntsville, AL and Donald Marsh of Pulaski, TN; son-in-law, Forest Sloss of Pulaski, TN; siblings, Robert Young of Shelbyville, TN, Zollie Brown of New Bern, NC, Cornelia Smith of Tampa, FL, Bernice Haynes of Nashville, TN, and Thomas E. Young of Dayton, OH, sister-in-law, Betty Jean Young of Killeen, TX, and a host of cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She shall be sadly missed by family, those close and dear to her heart and all whose lives she touched.
Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Marsh will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 beginning with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building) 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sarah Marsh.
