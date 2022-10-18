Sarah Wyonnell Pennington , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Daughters- Nikki Urban (Scottie) Loretto, TN
Dawn Pennington Loretto, TN
3 Sisters- Shelby Weathers Rogersville, AL
Glenda Uhlman Lexington, AL
Brenda McCain Lexington, AL
Sister in law- Sondra Newton Five Points, TN
2 Grandchildren- Carson Urban
Carlee Urban
Preceded in death by:
Husband- K.P. Pennington
Parents- Joe & Augusta Williams Newton
Brother- Hassel Newton
