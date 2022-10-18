LOCAL OBITUARY

Sarah Wyonnell Pennington , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church.  Graveside Services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm Mahlon Fisher will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery

Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

2 Daughters-                    Nikki Urban (Scottie)                         Loretto, TN

                                          Dawn Pennington                                Loretto, TN 

3 Sisters-                         Shelby Weathers                                  Rogersville, AL

                                          Glenda Uhlman                                   Lexington, AL

                                          Brenda McCain                                   Lexington, AL

Sister in law-                   Sondra Newton                                     Five Points, TN

2 Grandchildren-          Carson Urban                                        

                                        Carlee Urban

Preceded in death by:

Husband- K.P. Pennington

Parents- Joe & Augusta Williams Newton

Brother- Hassel Newton

     

