Scherrie Ann Townsend of Minor Hill passed away on October 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Fayetteville, TN on December 28, 1950 and was 71 years old.
Scherrie was a Marines veteran. She worked as an LPN for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 form 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral Service will follow at 6:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with James Jean officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wayne and Willa Jo Taylor Dye, grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Colby Anderson, and William Dean Townsend and nephew, Eric Dye
She is survived by her
Daughter, Brandi (Dewayne) White of Minor Hill
Son, Bill (Lindsey) Townsend of Germany
Daughter, Stephanie (Jim) White of Sioux City, Iowa
Son, Jamie (Michelle) Colvert of Iowa
Son, James (Cindy) Jean of Madison, Al
16 Grandchildren
4 Great grandchildren
Sister, Leslie Johnson of Fayetteville, TN
Brothers, Jeff (Jane) Dye of Fayetteville, TN
Britt (Melody) Dye of Fayetteville, TN
Pete (Betty) Dye of Fayetteville, NC
Several nieces and nephews also survive
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Scherrie Ann Townsend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.