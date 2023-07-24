Shamus Omar Birdsong of Pulaski, TN passed away on July 16th, 2023. He was born in Nashville, TN on November 29th, 1983 and was 39 years old.
Shamus was a loving and devoted father, fiancé, son, and uncle. He loved everyone and everyone loved him, he’d never met a stranger. Shamus was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, whom always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed anything outdoors whether it was mowing, landscaping, or grilling for friends and family. Shamus was always singing and dancing, and you could always find candy in his pocket. He was a caretaker for his mother and loved to help provide for her. Above all, Shamus was a family man and loved his time with them.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 24th, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shamus was preceded in death by, his grandmother, Bessie Mae Martin, grandfather, Earnest Abernathy, and Uncle, Brown H. Martin Jr.
He is survived by,
His mother, Pamela Suzette Martin of Pulaski, TN
Father, Dennis Abernathy of Pulaski, TN
Brother, DiMayo Lamar Birdsong of Pulaski, TN
Son, Shamar James Birdsong of Pulaski, TN
Fiancé, Gabrielle Michelle Barnett of Pulaski, TN
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Shamus Omar Birdsong.
