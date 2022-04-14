Shantaben Raojibhai Patel of Pulaski passed away on April 12th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born in Uganda, Africa on October 19th, 1936 and was 85 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She prepared great meals and loved to cook for others. In her spare time, she also enjoyed gardening and doing puzzles.
Services will take place on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Raojibhai Patel), daughter (Manjulaben Patel), son (Pradip Patel) and grandson (Punil Patel).
She is survived by her
Brother: Bachubhai C. Patel of Kent Sittingbourne, England.
Daughters: Kokila (Rajendra) Patel of London, UK
Urmila “Umi” (Arvind) of Houston, TX
Sons: Mayur (Meena) Patel of Pulaski, TN
Dharmendra “Dan” (Ushma) Patel of Chicago, IL
Many grandkids and great-grandkids also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Shantaben Raojibhai Patel.
