Shari Lee Trotti, 57 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The family will receive friends at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 with a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence.
