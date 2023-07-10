Sharon Annette Davis , age 70 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a retired educator of 40 years, She was a member of the Loretto United Methodist Church family. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 am. Jeff Jacob will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Larry Davis Loretto, TN
Son- Nick Davis Loretto, TN
Daughter- Shannon Snider (Duke) Loretto, TN
Sister- Benita Turner (Bill) Loretto, TN
Sister In Law- Judy Chunn (Wayne)
3 Grandchildren- Brianna, Branton, & Brinlyn Snider
Nieces & Nephews- Jill Gamble (Todd), Eric Beuerlein, Josh Chunn (Amber),
Katie Cooper (Jay), Caleb Chunn (Alex)
Several Great Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by: Parents- Glenn & Rose Burns White
The family would like to give a special thank you to all her loving caregivers, but especially to, Heather Hine, April Fronning, and Tammy Bailey. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Gentiva Hospice Care, especially Mary Glass. Sharon had a special love for her many friends and all her former students.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to the South Lawrence School Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.