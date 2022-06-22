Sharon Lynn Clifton passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home in Giles County. She was born on August 19th, 1959 and was 62 years old.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzle books, and loved her dogs.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 26th, 2022 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher, sister Wanda Griggs, and brother Kenneth Butcher.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Michael Clifton of Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter, Amanda (Jamie) Bishop of Lawrenceburg, TN
Son, Jason Clifton (Mindy Crossland) of Lawrenceburg, TN
Grandchildren, Justin Smith, Noah Bishop, and Ethan Bishop
Great- Grandson, Xander Bishop
Aunt, Sadie Butcher of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Mary Long of Athens, AL
Margarett (James) Brooks of Pulaski
Nettie (James) Higgins of Pulaski
Faye Bee of Pulaski
Linda (James) Hollinsworth of Pulaski
Brother, Tommy (Shirl) Butcher of Pulaski
Sisters, Frances (Fagan) King of Pulaski
Renee (John) Stoltzfus of Bethel Springs TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Sharon Lynn Clifton.
