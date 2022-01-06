Sharon Lynn Gamble , age 74 of Florence, AL , went to her heavenly home
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center . She was a native
of Paris , TN, a retired Social Worker, a tireless volunteer, and a member of First
Baptist Church in Killen, AL . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial
Chapel on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM . Ashley Pettus will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery .
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at
Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Husband- Reed Gamble Florence, AL
Daughter- Jennifer Oliver (Justin) Huntsville, AL
3-Brothers- Carroll Griffin Jackson, TN
Reggie Griffin Bluffton, SC
Ronald Griffin Louisville, KY
1-Sister- Melanie Griffo Paris, TN
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Dale & Eloise Griffin
Sister- Denise Phifer
The family would like to give a special thank you to the family, friends, and nurses
at NAMC for their prayers and support.
