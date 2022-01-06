LOCAL OBITUARY

Sharon Lynn Gamble , age 74 of Florence, AL , went to her heavenly home

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center . She was a native

of Paris , TN, a retired Social Worker, a tireless volunteer, and a member of First

Baptist Church in Killen, AL . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial

Chapel on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM . Ashley Pettus will be officiating.

Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery .

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at

Loretto Memorial Chapel .

Survivors are:

Husband- Reed Gamble Florence, AL

Daughter- Jennifer Oliver (Justin) Huntsville, AL

3-Brothers- Carroll Griffin Jackson, TN

Reggie Griffin Bluffton, SC

Ronald Griffin Louisville, KY

1-Sister- Melanie Griffo Paris, TN

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Dale &amp; Eloise Griffin

Sister- Denise Phifer

The family would like to give a special thank you to the family, friends, and nurses

at NAMC for their prayers and support.



