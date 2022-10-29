Sharon Stephenson, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Muncie, IN, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Kirk; two sisters, Janet Laws and Judy Kennemer; one brother, Mike Kirk; one grandson, Tre Claud; and one great-granddaughter, Allison Claud.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Stephenson of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Tammy Louria of Pulaski, TN and Sherry Hyde (Jamie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Jonathan Stephenson (Joeci) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother, Betty Kirk of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Sandra Townsend of Lawrenceburg, TN and Brenda Elder of Adamsville, TN; one brother, Larry Kirk of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 01, 2022, with Jerry McLain officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery-Knob Creek in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
