Shawn Matthew English, 61, of Killen, passed away July 7, 2023, at his residence.  He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, and an operator for Bigbee Steel.

Shawn is survived by:

Several Uncles and numerous cousins

He was preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Letha English

            Parents:  Herman Matthew English, Jr. & Peggy Jean Thompson Clemmons

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00pm, at North Carolina Church of Christ.  The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, at the church.

Pallbearers will be:  Vance Henry, Vaughn Henry, Robert Perry, Chris Duncan, Greg Thompson, Rex Quillen, Billy Head, Joe Canerday, Donnie Waller, Tony Grigsby & Jim Clemmons (step-brother). 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

