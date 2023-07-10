Shawn Matthew English, 61, of Killen, passed away July 7, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, and an operator for Bigbee Steel.
Shawn is survived by:
Several Uncles and numerous cousins
He was preceded in death by:
Wife: Letha English
Parents: Herman Matthew English, Jr. & Peggy Jean Thompson Clemmons
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00pm, at North Carolina Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, at the church.
Pallbearers will be: Vance Henry, Vaughn Henry, Robert Perry, Chris Duncan, Greg Thompson, Rex Quillen, Billy Head, Joe Canerday, Donnie Waller, Tony Grigsby & Jim Clemmons (step-brother).
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
