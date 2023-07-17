Sheila Belew Webb, age 57, a native of Lawrence County, TN, and resident of Woodbridge, VA, went to her heavenly home on July 16, 2023, after an extended illness. She was a beloved wife and mother and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Myrtle Belew, and brother Donny Belew. She is survived by her husband of almost 27 years, John Webb, also a native of Lawrence County, TN, and her four daughters, Rebecca, Laura, Rachel, and Stephanie.
She is also survived by brothers Steve, Stanley, and Bobby Belew and sisters Linda Perry and Faye Belew, all of Lawrence County, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is a graduate of Loretto High School and the University of the South (Sewanee). After college, she moved to the Washington, DC area, where she served her country at the Library of Congress and as a Foreign Service Officer with the U. S. State Department, with postings in Washington, DC, China, and Germany.
After becoming a mother, she focused on her devoted husband and her four daughters, all of whom she cherished.
She will be laid to rest at the Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 14242 Spriggs Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193, on Wednesday, July 19, at 11:00 AM; all are invited to attend.
A memorial service will also be held at Leoma Baptist Church in Leoma, TN, on Saturday, July 22, at 10:00 AM: all are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.