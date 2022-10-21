Sheila Diane Hamby, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville, TN. She was a native of Peoria, IL, a 1969 graduate of Lawrence County High School where she was salutatorian, a retired nurse, and a caregiver to her entire family.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Hamby.
She is survived by her mother, Willa Dean Hamby of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Regina Jernigan of Pleasant View, TN; four brothers, Randy D. Hamby (Rose'Ellen) of Ledbetter, KY, Ronnie Hamby of Ashland City, TN, Daryl Hamby of Ashland City, TN, and Roger Hamby of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.