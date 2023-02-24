Sheila Sue Hughes Konig, age 74, of Summertown, TN passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired shift supervisor from GE, and a member of Summertown Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyce and Trannie Smith Hughes; her husband, Dewey Konig; and five siblings, Barbara Ann Eves, Ava Nell Fry, Robert Hughes, Bill Hughes, and Imogene Giles.
She is survived by her son, Kyle Konig (Amanda) of Summertown, TN; three brothers, Charles Hughes of Summertown, TN, D. T. Hughes of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Harvey Hughes of Summertown, TN; one sister, Linda Faye Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Kelly Dickey (Nick) of Summertown, TN and Lukas Konig of Summertown, TN; and one great-grandchild, Leah Dickey of Summertown, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 26, 2023, with Trent Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Konig Cemetery in Summertown, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Special Kids Therapy & Nursing Center, c/o Emily Pegg, 2208 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
