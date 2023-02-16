Shelia Gail Watkins, 74, of Florence, AL, passed away February 16, 2023 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Gail was a member of the Church of Christ faith. Gail is survived by: Brothers: Dwight Watkins and Brad Watkins Several Nieces and Nephews She was preceded in death by: Parents: Elmer Lee Watkins and Lera Elizabeth Butler Watkins Brother: Randal Watkins Sister: Vikki Friar Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
