Shelby Cordell Logan, age 79, of Ethridge, TN passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of New Tazewell, TN, and retired from Reed City Public School System in Reed City, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Arree Robertson Logan; sister and brother-in-law, Nadean and Carl Vandiver; three nieces, Dorothy Schwartz, Vickie Logan Moore, and Janice Logan Burgess; and his yorkie, "Babygirl LilBit" who was very special.
He is survived by his wife of 63 plus years, Patsy Logan of Ethridge, TN; one daughter, Karen Logan of Ethridge, TN; two sons, Roger Logan (Beth) of Reed City, MI and Randy Logan (Lorraine) of Leoma, TN; nine grandchildren, Amber Gee (Caleb), Cierra Logan O'neill, Mason Fuerch, Taylor Logan (Chena), Julia Logan-Henegar, Chris Logan, Myle Fulk (Nick), Renea Shively, and Rob Buning (Leah); nineteen great-grandchildren, Shelby Rose, Cheyenne, Natalie, Ryder, Reilly, Piper, Luka, Ava, Rhaylan, Hunter, Delaney, Layla, Blake, Brian, Kayla, Dyllon, Wesley, Kataryna, and Brink; one brother, Carson Logan (Donna) Stuart, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
