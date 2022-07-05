Shelby Jean Davis Trousdale, 83, of Florence, AL, passed away Jul 4, 2022 at NAMC. Shelby was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Florence Blvd. Church of Christ.
Shelby is survived by:
Son: Darryl Trousdale (Susan)
Daughter: Dianne Rickman (Steve), Sherry Chaney (Ronald), and Tabitha Clemons (Kevin)
Brother: Phillip Davis (Sheila)
Sister: Sandra Lyell (J.C.)
Granddaughters: Toni Phillips (Stephen), Jenny Brooks (Lee), and Katie Holliday (Clay)
Grandsons: Josh Hanback (Tara), Ryan Rickman (Beka), Will Clemons (Ashlyn), Trent Trousdale, and Garrett Trousdale
Great-granddaughters: Ella Rickman, Addy Rickman, Reagan Phillips, McKinley Phillips, and Nora Brooks
Great-grandsons: Avery Rickman & Elijah Brooks
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: Franklin Trousdale
Parents: Herschel and Rhoda Green Davis
Brothers: Carmon Davis and Melvin Davis
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Florence Blvd. Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the church. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: North Alabama Christian Children’s Home 6360 CR 63, Killen, AL 35645
