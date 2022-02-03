Shelby Jean Patterson Reynolds of Pulaski, age 67 was born June 27, 1954. She departed this life on February 1, 2022 at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Jake W. Reynolds, Daughters, Shanda (Sammy) Brown of Winchester, TN, and Shana (Cordell) Burrell of Pulaski, TN; Sister, Brenda K. Patterson of Minneapolis, Minn.; Brothers, Jacky (Yvonne) Patterson and Terence Patterson of Pulaski, TN; Grandchildren, Shaquale and Sam Brown of Winchester, TN, and Avaiyah Reed of Pulaski, TN; Stepdaughters, Shonda (Ken) Christian of Murfreesboro, TN, Veronica Brown of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kimberly (Rex) Massey of Pulaski, TN; Stepsons, Jake C. Reynolds and Torey Reynolds of Murfreesboro, TN and William Reynolds of Pulaski, TN; 14 Step grandchildren; 21 Step great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Shelby Jean Patterson Reynolds will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 beginning with visitation at 12 noon and the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building) 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Goodspring Cemetery on Fall River Road.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Temperature screening will be conducted.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Shelby Jean Patterson Reynolds.
