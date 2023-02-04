Shelia Ann Moore, 64, of Iron City, TN passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a press operator for CJ Mfg. and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Iron City Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday February 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm. Dennis Hanvey and Jeff Tingle will be officiating. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday February 7, 2023, at Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors are her husband: Paul Moore of Iron City; daughter: Lacy Page of Iron City, TN; brothers: Willie C. Powell of Iron City, TN; Bobby Powell of St. Joseph, TN; nine grandchildren: Xzaviar, Sadie, Emma, Alex, Scarlett, Brayden, Summer, Sydee and Savannah.
Preceded in death by parents: Dee and Grace Smith Powell; daughter: Latasha Hernandez; brother: Kenneth Powell; sisters: Dorothy Spitz and Marie Olive.
