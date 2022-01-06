Sherman Dean Hallock II, age 72 passed away on Sunday,
December 2, 2022 at David Crockett Hospital. He proudly and
honorably served his country in the United States Army. He
worked as a security Guard for Nations Bank for many years
before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and
being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Dwayne Hallock, and
Mary Jane Patingale; Sister, Martha King, and one grandson
William Patrick Hungerford
He is survived by his Wife of 45 years, Beverly Hallock; Sons,
Sherman Dean Hallock III (Amy), and Anthony Hallock; Daughters
Rebecca Hungerford (James Mcann) and Amanda Hallock (Chad
Root); Sisters, Anna Kittle, Georgia Hallock, Kitty Vanderpool, and
Beatrice Murray; 15 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
