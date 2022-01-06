LOCAL OBITUARY

Sherman Dean Hallock II, age 72 passed away on Sunday,

December 2, 2022 at David Crockett Hospital. He proudly and

honorably served his country in the United States Army. He

worked as a security Guard for Nations Bank for many years

before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and

being outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, Dwayne Hallock, and

Mary Jane Patingale; Sister, Martha King, and one grandson

William Patrick Hungerford

He is survived by his Wife of 45 years, Beverly Hallock; Sons,

Sherman Dean Hallock III (Amy), and Anthony Hallock; Daughters

Rebecca Hungerford (James Mcann) and Amanda Hallock (Chad

Root); Sisters, Anna Kittle, Georgia Hallock, Kitty Vanderpool, and

Beatrice Murray; 15 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by way of our website at

www.pettusturnbo.com

All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home

