Sherrol Alice Waldrep passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 11th, with her children by her side. Born September 8th, 1956 in Leighton, Sherrol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She met Hubert Larry Waldrep as a teenager, whom she married and enjoyed 42 wonderful years with prior to his passing. She is survived by her son, Kevin Waldrep of Killen, daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Patrick McGaugh of Jackson, Wyoming, and three grandchildren: Penelope, Travers, and Rosalie. She will be dearly missed by many more family members and friends.
She will forever be remembered for her artistic talents including quilting and cooking, her tender heart for animals, and for the love she poured into her grandchildren.
The family invites friends and loved ones to a CELEBRATION OF SHERROL'S LIFE at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 17th at Elkins East Chapel in Center Star.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Green Oaks Inn and the hospice care team for their exceptional support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.