Sherry Dawn Davis Britton, age 59, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, September 02, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Emanuel Davis; her husband, Rickey Britton; and one brother, James Dean Davis.
She is survived by one son, Jeremy Davis (Crystal) of Ethridge, TN; one brother, Larry Davis (Pamela) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother, Betty Miller (George) of Pulaski, TN; and two grandchildren, Riley Davis and Ryder Davis, both of Ethridge, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, September 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 08, 2022, with Rick Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
