Sherry DiAnn Yarbrough Perry, age 60, resident of Summertown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehabilitation.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Howard Kitter officiating. Burial will follow in Brace Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM service hour. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
DiAnn was born in Lawrenceburg on February 26, 1962 and was the daughter of the late Jessie Everett Yarbrough and Mary Magdelene Clifton. She was a member of Summertown Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping at WalMart, and antique cars. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her mother, DiAnn is survived by her daughters, Mary (Trinity) Hay of Columbia and Haylee “Nikki” (Rickey) Allen of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Buddy Yarbrough of Summertown, and Chris Clifton of Nashville; sisters, Paula Yarbrough of Summertown, Susan (Burt) Franklin of Huntsville, AL, and Barbie Clark of IN; and grandchildren, Whitney Hay, Trinity Dwayne Hay, Haven DiAnn Allen, and Jaden Neely Allen.
Along with her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Henry “Sonny” Shepherd; and sister, Patsy Ellen Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Trinity Hay, Rickey Allen, Dwayne Hay, Bobby Haymons, Colby Stewart, and Burt Franklin.
