Sherry Gail Olive , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday November 25, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Detroit,MI.Retired from 43 Salvage & More, Attended Oak Hill Leoma, TN. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday November 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Chris Beckman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Jeffery Lynn Franklin Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughters- Angie Dugger Clayton Florence, AL
Johnnie Belinda Duncan Wichita, KS
Brother- Tony Franklin Lawrenceburg, TN
6-Grandchildren- Josh Clayton (Casey)
Ryan Clayton
Tyler Willis
Cierra Beckman (Chris)
Matthew Duncan
Jacob Duncan
3-Great Grandchildren- Finn- Reese & Cameron
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Buell & Neva Jane Franklin
Brother- Ronnie Franklin
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
