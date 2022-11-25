LOCAL OBITUARY

Sherry Gail Olive , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday November 25, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Detroit,MI.Retired from 43 Salvage & More, Attended Oak Hill Leoma, TN.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday November 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Chris Beckman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Son-                         Jeffery Lynn Franklin                                Lawrenceburg, TN 

Daughters-             Angie Dugger Clayton                                Florence, AL 

                                Johnnie Belinda Duncan                            Wichita, KS 

Brother-                 Tony Franklin                                             Lawrenceburg, TN 

6-Grandchildren-  Josh Clayton (Casey) 

                                Ryan Clayton 

                                Tyler Willis 

                                Cierra Beckman (Chris) 

                                Matthew Duncan 

                                Jacob Duncan 

3-Great Grandchildren- Finn- Reese & Cameron 

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Buell & Neva Jane Franklin 

Brother-   Ronnie Franklin 

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

