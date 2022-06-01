Sherry Gorman Sanderson of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. She was born in Magee, Mississippi on June 30th, 1959 to her late parents, Mildred Ballard Gorman & James William Gorman.
Sherry was a cradle Catholic, raised in Jackson, Mississippi and in 1988 made Pulaski, Tennessee her home.
Sherry dedicated her life to educating young minds. She was an educator for over 30 years, and in 2013, gained her Masters in School Counseling. Until her retirement in 2020, Sherry served as a guidance counselor at Giles County High School, working tirelessly to make sure each one of her students met all graduation requirements and was prepared for the future. Sherry was devoted to GCHS, to the Bobcats, and helped coin the term "It's a Great Day to be a Bobcat!". All who knew her were sure her blood ran black and gold.
When not at GCHS, Sherry was either flawlessly planning an event or welcoming friends with her unwavering hospitality. Her children and their friends were well loved and always well fed. Her love for her children knew no bounds, and each of them knew how special they were to her. Sherry instilled an indelible work ethic, strength, and a caring heart into each of her children. Even children that weren't her own were taken under her wing. They were given the same vibrant smile, the same solid advice, and the same caring heart.
In additional to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Sanderson of Pulaski; brother, John Ballard Gorman, of Madison, Mississippi; grandparents Charles Earl Ballard and Elaine Ryle Ballard of Madison & Joseph Henry Gorman and Lily Mae Merchant Gorman of Leland Mississippi.
She is survived by her children, Tarah Sanderson Holt and husband Jamie of Pulaski; Clay Sanderson and wife Kasie of Shelbyville; Shelby Sanderson Rackley and husband Trey of Pulaski; Christy Sanderson Pulley and husband Chad Pulley of Tega Cay, South Carolina; sister, Julie Gorman Levanway; brother-in-law Ronald Sanderson; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and countless friends. Known as Sher Sher to her family, she was the proud grandmother of Ruth Turner Holt, Mildred Griffin Holt, Charles Coy Sanderson, Meryn Olivia Pulley & Chase Sanders Pulley.
The family will receive friends on Friday June 3rd, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 4:00pm. Visitation & funeral service will be held at The Church of the Messiah, 114 North 3rd Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
A reception will immediately follow on the Square in Pulaski, at the Giles County Chamber of Commerce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The John Ballard Gorman Foundation, 5446 River Thames Drive, Jackson, MS 39211. The John Ballard Gorman Foundation was created to promote public awareness and drive policy changes for the significant improvement in non-fire training scenarios for Law Enforcement Officers, on behalf of the tragic death of her brother, John Gorman. Giles County High School’s Guidance Department, 200 Sheila Frost Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478, will also accept donations on her behalf.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of all arrangements for Sherry Gorman Sanderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.