Sherry June Smothers, 84, of Florence died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Barnett Cemetery.
Mrs. Smothers was a charter member of the Springfield Baptist Church. She loved watching QVC, keeping house, and most of all her family and friends. She had a zest for life and was known as Mawmaw, Sugar Booger and memaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Gabriel and Ruby Beatrice Butler Holden and son, Randy Butler.
Mrs. Smothers is survived by her children, Freddie Butler (Laura) and Candy Horton (Jeff); grandchildren, Ben Butler, Rachel Fournier, and Zach Horton; great granddaughter, Ashlyn Fournier; sister, Merle Beavers (James); brothers, Steve Holden (Brenda) and Ricky Holden (Ann); nephews, Austin Newton, Brent Beavers, and Jamie Allen.
