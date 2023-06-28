Sherry Lynn Graham, age 60, originally from Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This changing of neighborhoods comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends in Glory.
Sherry made this transition on June 26, 2023, from Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. She graduated from Smyrna High School, Smyrna Tennessee, and was a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee for several years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgle Allen Graham; grandparents, Gilmer and Lucille Thigpen Townsend, and Otis and Sallie Bonner Graham all natives of Lawrence County.
Sherry is survived by sons, Benjamin (Leslie) Trussell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Eric Trussell of Antioch, Tennessee, Dion Muncrief of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and daughter, Sarah Muncrief of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Also, mother, Eula Townsend Graham of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and brother, Rick (Alicia) Graham of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, with Drew Shelley officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnertown Cemetery in Lawrence County, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Columbia State Community College Foundation to the Stephanie, Shirley Reed and Joe Townsend Scholarship. This higher education scholarship will provide financial assistance to Lawrence County High School graduates. www.columbiastate.edu/foundation/give/foundation-scholarships.html or call 931-540-2512. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.